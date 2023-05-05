© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces podcast logo
Open Spaces

Friday, May 5, 2023

By Alex Hager,
Kamila Kudelska Hanna MerzbachSage Montana
Published May 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM MDT
A Wyoming Highway Officer stands outside next to his car and wit his yellow lab.
Aaron Kirlin
Segments
Listen to the Full Show
  • open_spaces.jpg
    Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces, May 5, 2023
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, Yellowstone’s east entrance is now open and the superintendent is hoping for a normal year. Teton County continues to grapple with funding new housing efforts – and local advocates are working to help people with disabilities. A University of Wyoming researcher is using his knowledge of tardigrades to make vaccines more resilient to temperature. And we chat with our general manager on how Wyoming Public Media is funded. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Alex Hager
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Hanna Merzbach
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Sage Montana
Sage Montana is from Parker, Colorado but has been residing in Laramie for the past five years while attending the University of Wyoming. She is pursuing a dual degree in chemistry and communication with a minor in professional writing. After graduating in the spring, Sage plans to attend graduate school to earn a doctorate in analytical chemistry. She has had an internship in biochemical journalism in the past and is excited to continue working in science news. Outside of school and work, she likes to crochet!
See stories by Sage Montana