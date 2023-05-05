Friday, May 5, 2023
Segments
The route to the research site feels like a polar expedition. High in the mountains above Crested Butte, Colorado, a team of scientists trudges single file through the whiteout, following a chain of orange flags marking the route.
National Public Radio (NPR) has been in the news a lot. Elon Musk labeled NPR’s Twitter page as “state-affiliated media.” He has since removed that labeling and NPR has stopped using their Twitter pages. At Wyoming Public Media, we felt that it brought up a legitimate question. How is public radio funded and are we controlled by any entities? So Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke with Wyoming Public Media’s general manager Christina Kuzymch.
Yellowstone National Park’s east entrance just opened. It is a lifeline for the gateway community of Cody, and after three years of continually being tested by the pandemic and historic flooding, Superintendent Cam Sholly is really hoping this summer will be quiet. But as he told Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska, the heavy snow from the winter is already adding more work.
As Jackson Hole continues to grapple with how to fund new housing, local advocates are working to help people with developmental disabilities.
Tardigrades are microscopic eight-legged animals that have been known to survive extreme conditions. University of Wyoming researchers are now applying their research of tardigrade survival skills to vaccines. Wyoming Public Radio’s Sage Montana spoke to Boothby. They started by talking about what a tardigrade is.
With fentanyl-related deaths in Wyoming rising, all ten of the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s narcotic detection dogs are nationally certified to detect fentanyl in hopes of fighting the ongoing crisis.
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, Yellowstone’s east entrance is now open and the superintendent is hoping for a normal year. Teton County continues to grapple with funding new housing efforts – and local advocates are working to help people with disabilities. A University of Wyoming researcher is using his knowledge of tardigrades to make vaccines more resilient to temperature. And we chat with our general manager on how Wyoming Public Media is funded. Those stories and more.