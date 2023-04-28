© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

April 28, 2023

By Caitlin Tan,
Emily Cohen, Hugh Cook, Kamila Kudelska
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM MDT
    Today on the show, one of the main utilities in Wyoming is proposing an increase in rates because of unforeseen costs largely due to extreme weather. Plans to track spending for visitors and participants at this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo have caused some concern. But officials say people shouldn’t be worried. And ground breaking research from the University of Wyoming has found that Indigenous people were using horses earlier than previously thought. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Hugh Cook is Wyoming Public Radio's Northeast Reporter, based in Gillette. A fourth-generation Northeast Wyoming native, Hugh joined Wyoming Public Media in October 2021 after studying and working abroad and in Washington, D.C. for the late Senator Mike Enzi.
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
