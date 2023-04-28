April 28, 2023
Segments
One of the main utility companies in the state is proposing to increase their rates again. This comes after Wyoming customers saw rate hikes just a few months ago. Wyofile’s energy reporter Dustin Bleizeffer has followed the issue and spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
As waste increased in Teton County over the past several years, some local businesses are trying to turn the trend around.
The Campbell County Lodging Tax Joint Powers Board and the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau are moving ahead with plans that will implement geofencing technology for this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo in July in Gillette. It comes after some residents spoke out against these plans at two public meetings, voicing concerns about violations of privacy, constitutionality, and the necessity of them.
Wyoming now has a clinic that provides surgical abortions. The Casper reproductive health clinic opened its doors last week, but its opening was delayed by about 11 months because it was torched by an arsonist one month before its planned opening.
An article in the journal Science provides new research that Indigenous people were using horses in the American West much earlier than previously thought. The research has major contributions from a University of Wyoming (UW) graduate’s own research. Cassidee Thornhill earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in anthropology from UW. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke with Thornhill about her research.
Listen To The Full Show
