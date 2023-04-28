Open Spaces, April 28, 2023
Today on the show, one of the main utilities in Wyoming is proposing an increase in rates because of unforeseen costs largely due to extreme weather. Plans to track spending for visitors and participants at this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo have caused some concern. But officials say people shouldn’t be worried. And ground breaking research from the University of Wyoming has found that indigenous people were using horses earlier than previously thought. Those stories and more.