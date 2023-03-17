March 17, 2023
Segments
-
One of the hardest endurance adventure races in the lower 48 is right here in Wyoming, in the Wind River Mountains. Due to an extreme winter storm, this year was the hardest version of the race to date.
-
How do wildlife habitat and agricultural lands coexist? The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust says quite wellNational Agriculture Day is right around the corner on Tuesday, March 21, and to honor the annual holiday Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan spoke with Jessica Crowder, executive director of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust. The organization does a lot of work with ranchers, wildlife and the land in Wyoming.
-
The System Conservation Pilot Program was recently rebooted with $125 million in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to fight shrinking water levels in Lake Powell.
-
Not everyone feels comfortable enjoying the outdoor culture the state has to offer. For the second year in a row, Ski Utah is working to change that.
-
This week’s games were an opportunity for athletes to see their friends from across the region after a three-year hiatus.
-
Americans are increasing their focus on health and the environment, and there’s a growing market for sustainable home-building materials – like insulation.
-
It has been a tough winter on Teton Pass. The critical route between Jackson Hole and Teton Valley, Idaho, has seen numerous closures recently. Often, they happen because semi-trucks and vehicles with trailers illegally try to make the drive and then get stuck in the snow.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, how, with Lake Powell at record lows, the federal government is paying farmers not to irrigate. We’ll also tag along on one of the hardest endurance races in the lower 48. We’ll also hear how the city of Boulder is considering giving tribes some land as reparations for the Sand Creek Massacre. Those stories and more.