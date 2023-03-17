© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

March 17, 2023

By Caitlin Tan,
Chris ClementsCurtis Booker Hanna MerzbachKaleb RoedelMelodie EdwardsWill Walkey
Published March 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT
Ginny Robbins is the first woman to finish the 103 miles of The Drift on skis. She came in second place overall this year.
Ginny Robbins is the first woman to finish the 103 miles of The Drift on skis. She came in second place overall this year.
    Open Spaces, March 17, 2023
    Today on the show, how, with Lake Powell at record lows, the federal government is paying farmers not to irrigate. We’ll also tag along on one of the hardest endurance races in the lower 48. We’ll also hear how the city of Boulder is considering giving tribes some land as reparations for the Sand Creek Massacre. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
