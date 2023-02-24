February 24, 2023
Segments
-
Data shows that over the last ten years about half of Wyoming high school graduates left the state, and many say it is because of a lack of opportunity. Rock Springs’ economy has long been driven by the nearby coal plants and natural gas fields – neither of which are booming like they had 10 to 20 years ago. But there are jobs opening up in other energy sectors, like the nuclear power plant that is being built at a former coal plant in Kemmerer. It is expected to create 2,000 jobs, including welders, mechanics, plant operators and electricians.
-
Grady Kirkpatrick talked with project producer Carl Gustafson from Laramie about "MOJA: A Music Saga." It's the story of African-influenced music through seven generations.
-
The performance at the Center for the Arts was part of a new program from Community Entry Services and Teton Music School.
-
A book written by Former Wyoming Democratic Governor Dave Freudenthal that was released late last year details the history of Wyoming’s tax structure and how the state’s economy has become so dependent on mineral extraction and the fossil fuel industry. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Freudenthal about his thoughts on the state’s current situation and its future.
-
Serial Productions has come out with a new podcast series titled, “The Coldest Case in Laramie.” The show focuses on the 1985 murder of a 22-year-old University of Wyoming student named Shelli Wiley. New York Times journalist Kim Barker lived in Laramie when it happened. She opens the podcast by talking about how much that murder stuck with her. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska asked her why she decided to look into the case after years of reporting.
-
Fentanyl-related deaths in Wyoming have been on the rise since 2015. There were 106 overdose deaths in 2021 alone. Wyoming Public Radio’s Sage Davis spoke with Melissa Hunter, the drug information director at the University of Wyoming (UW) to understand just how dangerous fentanyl can be.
-
Demand to live in mountain communities is through the roof, and that’s putting a strain on local workers.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, we hear from former Democratic Wyoming governor Dave Freudenthal. His book looks at the history of the state’s economy. We visit Rock Springs, which is expecting a lot of job growth. One community college is training students to fill that need. Plus, we hear about the newest podcast by Serial Productions based on a cold murder case in Laramie. Those stories and more.