Open Spaces

February 2, 2023

By Caitlin Tan,
Grady KirkpatrickHugh CookJeff VictorKamila Kudelska Tyler PrattWill Walkey
Published February 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM MST
    Open Spaces February 2, 2023
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, the legislature is considering some bills that are turning off healthcare providers from coming and practicing in Wyoming. In January, communities nationwide try to count their homeless population. The number is on the rise in Gillette. Plus we speak to a Northern Arapaho singer/songwriter about his new music video. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Caitlin Tan
