February 2, 2023
Segments
Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue hosted a public avalanche awareness class. John Kochever, a senior search and rescue member, led the class. As Kochever talked to the group, the sound of snowmobilers revving their engines echoed around. The class is being held at a popular trailhead in the area for backcountry users.
Interview with Northern Arapaho musician and artist Christian Wallowing Bull about his new video titled Wallowing Bull.Wallowing Bull explores the cultural significance of the American Bison and was filmed on the Wind River Reservation.
Every January, communities across the country come together and try to estimate the homeless population by going out at night and trying to locate those without a place to stay. Point in Time happens in late January in Wyoming. In Gillette, the Council of Community Services (CCS) also hosted its annual event on the same day this year. It’s meant to connect the local homeless population with several social service agencies to help them get back on their feet.
A bill working its way through the Wyoming Legislature would forbid teachers from covering certain topics in kindergarten to third grade classes. The bill is touted by its supporters as a necessary check to keep classroom conversations age-appropriate, but opponents fear it will stigmatize queer youth.
University of Wyoming (UW) English Instructor Rick Fisher has been thinking about what AI means for the future of education. He told Wyoming Public Radio’s Jeff Victor that the existence of ChatGPT might require teachers to rethink essay assignments, but it hasn't changed what education is fundamentally about.
Doctors have always been hard to find and keep in a rural state like Wyoming. So the state created incentives like WWAMI (which stands for the states served by the UW School of Medicine: Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) to try to get Wyomingites to come back and practice in their home state after medical school. The program has been successful, but recent bills going through the legislature are causing some of those in the program to decide not to come back and help fill the physician gap.
Two-hundred-and-fifty canines are taking over western Wyoming’s snowy mountain terrain this week. The 28th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race recently kicked off in Jackson.
Amid showdown over Colorado River cuts, a Flaming Gorge fishing guide hopes the 'leftovers' are enoughWater officials across the West have been negotiating a crisis on the Colorado River. Drought is putting pressure on the 7-state basin, and the nation’s two largest reservoirs recently reached record lows.
