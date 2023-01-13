January 13, 2023
A lot of Wyomingites have horses or at least have ridden a horse. Well, Lisanne Fear of Sublette County took it to the next level. She recently rode her five wild horses, also known as mustangs, across the country on the American Discovery Trail. Fear is a horse trainer who specializes in training wild horses, and she wanted to use the cross-country ride to raise awareness about wild horses in holding corrals across the country. She recently sat down with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
Backers of the project say it would provide essential materials to build electric vehicles and address the climate crisis, but a coalition of Native American tribes is fighting against it.
Through an ARPA - Wyoming Arts Council grant, a music therapist led songwriting workshops with healthcare workers at the Jackson hospital to address work related stress and burnout due to the pandemic. Four groups of health care workers shared stories and processed work-related trauma to write songs about their experiences. Four songs were officially released.
Researchers are trying to protect the Jackson herd from pneumonia, which has killed off wild sheep for decades.
A new archaeological discovery announced in November has rocked the Basque community. The hand of Irulegi, found on a dig near Pamplona is shedding new light on the origins of the Basque language and its people who wasted no time turning the artifact into memes.
Wyoming’s 67th legislature session has begun. Lawmakers, lobbyists and advocates have been working in Cheyenne for a couple of days already. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska caught up with two policymakers in leadership positions to get a preview of what’s to come.
The crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people has been a focus for President Biden’s administration since he took office. But the rollout of federal solutions has been slow, and states have been picking up the slack
