November 4, 2022
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, we take a look at the increased number of challengers that are on the local ballots for the upcoming election. And ask Wyomingites what they're worried about in the state. And resident hunters in the Mountain West often have a favorite piece of public land to hunt. For some, though, it seems to be getting a bit crowded. Those stories and more.
Segments
-
Jackson journalists share their reporting on how Teton County Republicans are trying to flip Democrats’ few remaining seats in Cheyenne.
-
The 2022 general election is just a few days away and this year, several Republican candidates that lost their primary bids are running as write-ins or Independents. And while this has occurred in previous elections, this year is different from the rest.
-
There has been a lot of national attention on the upcoming general elections. But here in Wyoming, University of Wyoming political scientist Jim King told Wyoming Public Radio's Kamila Kudelska that this election season isn't that different from past ones. But, King said there was one unusual thing in the primaries.
-
Three inmates died at the Albany County Detention Center in the seven month period between September 2021 and April 2022. Wyoming Public Radio's Jeff Victor looked into why these deaths were not made public until they were brought up at a public forum for WyoFile. Wyoming Public Radio's Kamila Kudelska asked Victor how he first found out about the deaths.
-
As abortion becomes more restricted across the country, efforts are underway to connect women with abortion medications – a dose of two pills that can be taken at home.
-
The Mountain West News Bureau researched two possibilities for why certain hunting spots on public lands are getting crowded while the number of hunters remains fairly stable.
-
Wyoming basketball will be showcased this season multiple times both in-person and on the big screen. The women’s team got a spot on Fox Sports 1 - the first time the squad has been featured on national television during the regular season since 2012. The men’s team has dates reserved on Fox and CBS.
-
Wyoming Public Radio’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour,” where he visited Casper, Sheridan, Gillette and Douglas. He brings us this report from the road.