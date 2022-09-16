September 16, 2022
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, we'll hear about how more and more livestock are suffering and dying from heat stress as the climate heats up. The Northern Arapaho are asking the state to create a law that helps protect Indigenous children involved in custody proceedings. And we'll hear about a new book that looks at our relationship with public lands and wild horses. Those stories and more...
Segments
Cities in the arid Southwest are investing in water reuse technology, keeping more water in the system and bolstering drinking supplies in an area hit hard by drought.
Next week, the "Expect the Unexpected" season kicks off on Thursday night at the Buchanan Center concert hall. Opening night will feature Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony which features a second half few know about. Dr. Michael Griffith is the Director of the University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra. He speaks with Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck.
Wyoming is home to nearly 4,000 wild horses roaming on public lands, which has often been a controversial topic between ranchers and wild horse proponents. But, a new book by Wyoming author Chad Hanson advocates for the horses' right to live on public land. The book is called "In a land of Awe: Finding Reverence in the Search for Wild Horses." Wyoming Public Radio's Caitlin Tan interviewed Hanson.
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and was a recognizable figure throughout the world for more than three quarters of a century. Her 70-year reign saw her travel to all parts of the world, which included the Cowboy State in 1984.
Wyoming has a long history of raising sheep and the state is known to produce high quality wool - and a lot of it. In the 2017 Census of Agriculture, Wyoming ranked number one in wool production with almost 2.8 million pounds shorn. The University of Wyoming sheep program is trying to build on that with the new Wyoming Wool Initiative.
307 Meats is a small processing facility that has the ability to think about ways to keep cattle from overheating. Many of the cattle come here from feedlots where it’s much harder to keep thousands of animals cool. Earlier this summer, over 2,000 cattle died from heat stress in Kansas feedlots due to soaring temperatures. Lots of Wyoming ranchers take their cattle to D&D Feedlot in eastern Colorado. On a tour, black and white cows stop their chewing to watch the truck pass. Cattle handler Chelsea Deering says, as a team, they take pride in practicing low-stress animal handling like talking quietly to them.
After the Roe v. Wade decision where the U.S. Supreme Court revoked abortion rights, the Northern Arapaho are asking the Wyoming legislature to protect Indigenous children as the US Supreme Court looks at the Indian Child Welfare Act.
Grand Teton National Park is mulling winter backcountry closures in an effort to protect a small and isolated herd of native bighorn sheep. The proposal has become controversial among the backcountry ski community.