September 2, 2022
Today on the show, we will review efforts to remove election powers from the Secretary of State's office following the election of Chuck Gray. Wyoming is a top producer in the fossil fuel industry. Congress is pushing the state to take a harder look at how the industry impacts climate change. And food banks across the region are facing shortages. Those stories and more.
Segments
Last week out of the blue, the Legislature's Joint Corporations and Elections committee approved a motion to look into moving the elections division out of the Secretary of State's office. The motion is a reaction to comments by Casper Rep. Chuck Gray who's likely going to be the next Secretary of State. He won the primary and is running uncontested in the general election.
President Biden recently signed into law a bill that could shape the future of energy in states like Wyoming, and so far it is polarizing amongst energy leaders in the state. The Inflation Reduction Act is a dense 750 pages. It addresses everything from health care to taxes to climate and energy, which for Wyoming as the energy state, the latter is a main point of focus.
Netflix and IllumiNative have launched a training program for Indigenous film producers that aims to increase Native representation in Hollywood. Its first cohort of fellows includes Ashley Browning, who is from the pueblos of Pojoaque and Santa Clara in New Mexico.
The University of Wyoming was recently selected as one of just a few research institutions nationwide to receive approximately one million dollars in grant funding for research into pandemic modeling. Wyoming Public Radio's Hugh Cook spoke with economics faculty Dr. David Finoff and Dr. Linda Thunstrom on how the money will help them research future pandemics.
Six months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion inspired fierce resistance by the people of Ukraine and touched people throughout the western world. University of Wyoming economics professor Sasha Skiba is watching the war from afar, rationing his attention between the war in his homeland and his responsibilities as department head. His parents are still in their home city, Lilv, in northern Ukraine.
People have always feared the unknown. And that fear transforms some animals into monsters in our minds — like sharks in the ocean, or rattlesnakes in the West.
The first meat science degree in Wyoming is officially launching this fall at Central Wyoming College. The degree program aims to train the next generation of local butchers and food scientists. Wyoming Public Radio's Taylar Stagner spoke with program director Amanda Winchester about the program and what she hopes the students will learn.
Several pantries in the region have seen their number of customers double since the pandemic began. Some folks who never needed food assistance before this summer are coming for the first time.