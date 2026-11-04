Property tax cut fails to pick up enough Wyomingites’ votes

The ballot measure that would have cut property taxes on primary homes by 50% is likely to fail.

If passed, the People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Property Exemption would have exempted 50% of a primary residential property’s assessed value from taxation.

During election night coverage on Wyoming Public Radio, University of Wyoming political science professor Ryan Williamson said the Wyoming Election Year Survey showed the economy and cost of living were top of mind for Equality State voters this year.

“ I think there are some really interesting stakes here about a tension between economic pressures, affordability within the state, but also providing services to local districts,” he said.

Proponents brought the measure after some parts of the state saw property values skyrocket after the coronavirus pandemic.

Opponents argued the cut would hurt budgets for local services like fire departments and public libraries.

WPR reporters heard mixed outlooks over the course of Election Day.

“I think that tax is a big, scary word for a lot of people,” said voter Logan Kay outside of a polling place in Thermopolis. “They really like [it] when they see a decrease in tax. But they may not understand the full extent of what taxation does. To allow money to go back into the community in the form of healthcare, in the form of public service, in the form of public transportation, those types of things are so important in moving a community forward and honestly keeping people happy. Having a happy community also makes a healthy community. I will be voting no to Prop 1.”

“We have never really seen a property tax decrease, ever, that I can remember. Right now, with as much taxes as we're paying and the group of people that are paying taxes, you have people that are retired that are over the age of 60 that are still paying taxes,” said voter Scott Taylor in Rock River. “They paid taxes their whole life. I think they should get a break. I think veterans should get a break, and just people in general in this country that are poor, that low income shouldn't be as affected by taxes as some of the people that are affluent.”

According to the Associated Press, as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, with 82% of the votes counted, 55% were against, 42% were for the initiative, and undervotes and overvotes, which count as “against,” accounted for about 3%. According to reporting by WyoFile , initial results from county clerks in Laramie and Sweetwater counties, which had not yet been included in the AP tally, showed Prop 1 failing by similar margins.

Before the race was called, an opposition group sent out an email celebrating the initiative’s failure.

“The voters have spoken and tonight was a big win for the hard-working families of Wyoming,” Vote NO on Prop 1 coalition chair Kim Amen said. “We hope and trust that state lawmakers will listen to the will of the voters, who said loudly that critical services like our public schools, first responders, road repairs, and libraries should receive the funding they need and that Wyoming families deserve.”