Libertarian Shawn Johnson, former Casper councilmember, runs for U.S. House

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Shawn Johnson is the Libertarian Party candidate running for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat.

According to his campaign site, Johnson spent 21 years as an Army combat medic in the Wyoming National Guard. After returning home, Johnson joined Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, working for 13 years in law enforcement.

“Each role has given [Johnson] a different view of government and a stronger belief in the importance of individual liberty, limited government, and accountability,” his website said.

Since then, Johnson has served two terms on the Casper City Council and practices family and criminal defense law in Wyoming.

“Shawn believes people should be free to make their own choices, raise their families, own property, run businesses, defend themselves, and live their lives without unnecessary government interference,” Johnson’s campaign site outlined .

His campaign focused on his beliefs in the need for more care when spending taxpayer money and the importance of personal freedoms. He also mentions the need for greater scrutiny around policy, with less blanket partisan support.

“The legislature’s job is to ensure that the executive branch’s power is checked ... and I just don’t see that happening from our delegation,” Johnson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in an April interview .

He has also highlighted an opposition to the war in Iran and President Trump’s decision to not seek support from Congress before entering the conflict. Johnson’s campaign website underscores his position that “sending Americans into harm’s way should be a last resort.”

Johnson ran as a Libertarian for House District 28 in 2020 , losing by 50 points to Republican Ron Walters. He has also served as the chair of the Libertarian Party of Wyoming, according to Oil City News .