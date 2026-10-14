Jeffrey Haggit is the Constitution Party nominee for U.S. House

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Jeffrey Haggit is the Constitution Party candidate running for U.S. House . Haggit’s campaign site highlights his beliefs in smaller government, personal liberty and opposition to policies that enable illegal migration.

He says, if elected, he will prioritize what’s best for Wyoming over federal initiatives.

“It says in the Constitution that anything not specifically delegated to the federal government is reserved to the states,” Haggit said. “And they seem to [have] got too big for their britches in Washington, D.C. I'd like to be a part of trying to reverse that.”

Haggit’s campaign site also highlights his beliefs on national sovereignty, secure borders, fiscal responsibility and resistance to federal overreach.

“Wyoming knows the weight of federal power,” Haggit’s Constitution Party candidate profile page said. “Federal land control, agency rulemaking, environmental mandates, energy restrictions, and distant bureaucrats all affect the daily lives of ranchers, workers, small businesses, families, and local communities.”

Haggit previously ran for the same office during the 2020 and 2024 election seasons under the Constitution Party and has served as a Chairman of the Constitution Party of Wyoming. Both Haggit and the party’s website highlight how, despite deterring from the Republican name, the party’s principle beliefs may align more closely with those of many Wyomingites.

“A lot of people have never heard of us,” Haggit said. “As the name implies, the Constitution Party would just need to get back to the Constitution, and Congress seems to kind of give [it] lip service, and that needs to change.”