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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Court Navigator Program expands to Carbon County

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published May 19, 2026 at 12:24 PM MDT
A gavel sits on an open law book
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This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

People in Carbon County wading through court issues have a new resource.

The Wyoming judicial branch is expanding its Court Navigator Program to the county by offering virtual appointments. Court navigators are trained volunteers who can help self-represented litigants in certain civil matters, which include eviction actions, domestic relations like divorce and custody, and protection orders. The navigators can clarify legal procedures and etiquette, help complete forms and connect litigants with legal aid.

The program began as a pilot in Natrona County in 2024. It’s since expanded to Uinta and Lincoln counties.

Information on scheduling an appointment with a court navigator is available on the Wyoming Judicial Branch website.
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Politics & Government courtsCarbon County
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
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