Court Navigator Program expands to Carbon County

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

People in Carbon County wading through court issues have a new resource.

The Wyoming judicial branch is expanding its Court Navigator Program to the county by offering virtual appointments. Court navigators are trained volunteers who can help self-represented litigants in certain civil matters, which include eviction actions, domestic relations like divorce and custody, and protection orders. The navigators can clarify legal procedures and etiquette, help complete forms and connect litigants with legal aid.

The program began as a pilot in Natrona County in 2024. It’s since expanded to Uinta and Lincoln counties.