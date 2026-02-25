House and Senate ready to reconcile budget gap

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Both the state House and Senate have now assigned members to a committee that will reconcile a $167 million difference between their versions of the state budget for the next two years.

The Joint Conference Committee (JCC) is made up of five representatives and five senators, with the explicit purpose of working together to create a budget both chambers can agree on.

Right now , the House’s proposed budget is a little over $113 million below the governor's original recommendation , while the Senate’s version is roughly $53 million above.

On the House side, Speaker of the House Chip Neiman (R-Hulett) selected the five members required for the JCC on Feb. 24. Neiman selected himself, as well as Reps. John Bear (R-Gillette), Abby Angelos (R-Gillette), Scott Heiner (R-Green River) and Ken Pendergraft (R-Sheridan).

Aside from Neiman, all were members of the Joint Appropriation Committee (JAC), the committee that denied many of the governor’s funding requests in its first draft of the budget bill.

Including Neiman, all are members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. After fighting off amendments to increase state agency budgets or restore the governor’s recommendations, it’s expected members of the Freedom Caucus will continue to fight for a pre-covid level of spending.

On the Senate side, Senate President Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) selected Sens. Tim Salazar (R-Riverton), Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne), Mike Gierau (D-Jackson) and Gary Crum (R-Laramie), alongside himself, to the JCC. Salazar and Gierau also sat on the JAC.

While support for the JAC’s proposed budget exists in the Senate, a majority of members have expressed frustration at the gap.

Upon confirmation of appointed JCC members, another senator could be heard saying, “Go get ‘em!” followed by cheers. Biteman responded, “We shall return with honor.”

The JCC will need to find agreements about funding for the University of Wyoming, the state’s primary economic development agency, school lunches for kids over the summer, and pay for state employees.

The JCC has not yet scheduled their meetings. The committee’s report is due on March 6, just days before the budget session is scheduled to end .

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

