Affordability, healthcare and public lands echo as top concerns at Dem listening sessions

With the legislative budget session less than a month away, Democratic state Reps. Karlee Provenza of Laramie and Mike Yin of Jackson are taking notes on residents’ fears and hopes.

That was the thrust of 10 listening sessions the pair held across the state ahead of the 68th Wyoming Legislature, scheduled from Feb. 9 to March 11.

In a small circle of chairs at the Teton County Library in Jackson, a breakout group leaned in to share what keeps them up at night.

“I think affordability is a major issue. I’m also incredibly concerned about what is happening with our public lands,” said nonprofit leader Corey Cronin, who traveled from Casper.

After several minutes, the room of about 40 people turned its attention to the front, where the lawmakers listened to top concerns. Yin scribbled on poster paper as issues came flying.

Recurring themes included affordable housing and healthcare, brain drain, mental health, access to reproductive care and protections for public lands.

Those concerns are not unique to the state’s wealthiest county. Yin and Provenza said they have heard similar issues statewide and across party lines.

“Everything that’s been written here isn’t something we haven’t seen before,” Yin said.

Budget cuts are not the only issue heading into the session.

After the Wyoming Supreme Court blocked two abortion bans, some conservative lawmakers are already drafting legislation to limit access to reproductive care.

“I do think what will likely happen is we will see a constitutional amendment proposed, and then that will go on the ballot,” Yin said.

Wyoming voters could decide the issue as early as November.

While identifying problems is the easy part, Provenza said finding solutions with broad agreement is much harder.

There is little doubt where those debates will unfold: the budget bill.

“Where we spend our money is where our values are,” Provenza said.

During budget hearings, lawmakers have scrutinized state agencies, in some cases with an eye toward cuts modeled after the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Priorities in the House are expected to be driven by the farther-right Freedom Caucus, which took control of the lower chamber in 2024 and tends to align with President Donald Trump.