Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Senate leadership shuffles committee chairs following resignations

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:10 PM MDT
The Wyoming House of Representatives during the 2025 general session.
Jordan Uplinger
/
Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Senate gained a new member on Sept. 9.

Sen. Taft Love (R-Cheyenne) was sworn in to the upper chamber after former Sen. Darin Smith (R-Cheyenne) was appointed by the Trump administration to be top federal attorney in the U.S. District of Wyoming.

This week, Senate Pres. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) made committee changes to fill vacancies after Smith resigned and Sen. Eric Barlow (R-Gillette) stepped down as chair of the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

As a candidate running for governor, Barlow is barred from holding a chairmanship under a decades-old Management Council policy that says candidates for statewide offices cannot lead committees.

Sen. Evie Brennan (R-Cheyenne) took his leadership post in the Labor Committee.

Sen. Bob Ide (R-Casper) was appointed chair of the Senate Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee, replacing Sen. Tim French (R-Ralston). French was endorsed by the further-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus in 2024.

To round out the switch-up, French was placed on the Senate Appropriations Committee as a member. Barlow joined the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee. Sen. Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) became a member of the Select Water Committee.

Additional appointments are expected to be announced in the coming days.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
See stories by Chris Clements