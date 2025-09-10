Senate leadership shuffles committee chairs following resignations

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Senate gained a new member on Sept. 9.

Sen. Taft Love (R-Cheyenne) was sworn in to the upper chamber after former Sen. Darin Smith (R-Cheyenne) was appointed by the Trump administration to be top federal attorney in the U.S. District of Wyoming.

This week, Senate Pres. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) made committee changes to fill vacancies after Smith resigned and Sen. Eric Barlow (R-Gillette) stepped down as chair of the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee .

As a candidate running for governor, Barlow is barred from holding a chairmanship under a decades-old Management Council policy that says candidates for statewide offices cannot lead committees.

Sen. Evie Brennan (R-Cheyenne) took his leadership post in the Labor Committee.

Sen. Bob Ide (R-Casper) was appointed chair of the Senate Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee , replacing Sen. Tim French (R-Ralston). French was endorsed by the further-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus in 2024.

To round out the switch-up, French was placed on the Senate Appropriations Committee as a member. Barlow joined the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee . Sen. Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) became a member of the Select Water Committee .

Additional appointments are expected to be announced in the coming days.

