This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Two bills in the Wyoming Legislature focused on health failed to move past their Senate committee. HB 135 was focused on direct and autologous blood donation. According to the American Red Cross, autologous and direct blood donation happens when an individual gives blood for themselves or for a blood type compatible family member before a medical procedure. To do this, a physician needs to complete an order form, like a prescription. The bill would have required that hospitals and other medical facilities in Wyoming let a patient donate blood to themselves or a family member before a procedure if that facility does blood donations.

Those opposed testified that HB 135 was an unnecessary interference into healthcare systems that already manage the small number of medically approved direct donations.