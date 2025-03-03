© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Two bills in the Wyoming Legislature focused on health failed to move past their Senate committee

Wyoming Public Radio | By Indira Khera
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:51 PM MST
The stately Wyoming State Capitol building
Flickr

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Two bills in the Wyoming Legislature focused on health failed to move past their Senate committee. HB 135 was focused on direct and autologous blood donation. According to the American Red Cross, autologous and direct blood donation happens when an individual gives blood for themselves or for a blood type compatible family member before a medical procedure. To do this, a physician needs to complete an order form, like a prescription. The bill would have required that hospitals and other medical facilities in Wyoming let a patient donate blood to themselves or a family member before a procedure if that facility does blood donations.

Those opposed testified that HB 135 was an unnecessary interference into healthcare systems that already manage the small number of medically approved direct donations.

The second bill, HB 96, would have banned any organization that receives state or federal subsidies from refusing service to someone based on their COVID-19 masking, testing or vaccination status. Those opposed voiced concern about the broad definition of subsidies and that the bill could put facilities like nursing homes or airports in direct violation of future federal masking policies.
Politics & Government healthWyoming Legislature
Indira Khera
Indi Khera is currently pursuing her MFA at The University of Wyoming. She worked previously as both a Metro Reporter for WBEZ in Chicago and as a freelance health journalist, reporting on everything from snapping turtles to drug shortages. Indi's work has been published by WBEZ, NPR, Short Wave, Science Friday, and KFF Health News. In her free time, Indi loves spending time outdoors.
