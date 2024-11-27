© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Bedford man sentenced to more than three years for Jan. 6 assault

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published November 27, 2024 at 2:38 PM MST
A man wearing a black cowboy hat and full-face respirator mask wields a metal flagpole. The flagpole is making contact with a gloved hand, which appears to belong to the person taking the photo.
Federal Bureau of Investigation
An image included in the initial complaint against Douglas Harrington includes a still from a body worn camera.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Bedford man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Douglas Harrington was convicted in July of two felonies and five misdemeanor offenses. Court documents say Harrington fought with law enforcement officers a few times, including using a metal flagpole to strike an officer on the hand, wrist and helmet.

Harrington’s sentence includes 40 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and an order to pay $2,000 in restitution.

He’s the second Wyomingite to be sentenced for crimes related to the January 6th breach.

President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to pardon Jan. 6 rioters.
Tags
Politics & Government 2021 United States Capitol attackDonald Trump
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Related Content