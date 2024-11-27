Bedford man sentenced to more than three years for Jan. 6 assault

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Bedford man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Douglas Harrington was convicted in July of two felonies and five misdemeanor offenses. Court documents say Harrington fought with law enforcement officers a few times, including using a metal flagpole to strike an officer on the hand, wrist and helmet.

Harrington’s sentence includes 40 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and an order to pay $2,000 in restitution.

He’s the second Wyomingite to be sentenced for crimes related to the January 6th breach.