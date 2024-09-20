© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Feds charge Laramie man with felonies related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:01 PM MDT
A screen grab included in the FBI affidavit shows a man in a red hat alleged to be August Garcia of Laramie.
FBI affidavit
A screen grab included in the FBI affidavit shows a man in a red hat alleged to be August Garcia of Laramie attacking an officer.

Federal prosecutors have charged a Laramie man for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot more than three years ago.

August Garcia, age 30, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, and felony civil disorder, as well as entering a restricted building and other misdemeanor crimes.

Garcia is one of about 1,500 people who have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot in early 2021, during which supporters of then-Pres. Donald Trump attempted to halt the certification of Pres. Joe Biden's electoral victory.

According to the affidavit, Garcia was allegedly seen carrying a bag with zip ties, grabbing an officer and pushing him against the wall, and later kicking open a door within the Capitol. The affidavit includes screen grabs from open source and security videos showing a man alleged to be Garcia engaged in these activities.

An unidentified tipster pointed investigators to Garcia, according to the affidavit. According to those same charging documents, Garcia acknowledged he was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, but denied involvement in any violence.

Garcia is at least the third Wyoming man to be charged. A Bedford man was convicted for his own involvement last month and a former-Cody man served 30 days in jail.
Tags
News 2021 United States Capitol attackLaramieFBIU.S. Attorney's Officefelony
