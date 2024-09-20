Feds charge Laramie man with felonies related to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Federal prosecutors have charged a Laramie man for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot more than three years ago.

August Garcia, age 30, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, and felony civil disorder, as well as entering a restricted building and other misdemeanor crimes.

Garcia is one of about 1,500 people who have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot in early 2021, during which supporters of then-Pres. Donald Trump attempted to halt the certification of Pres. Joe Biden's electoral victory.

According to the affidavit , Garcia was allegedly seen carrying a bag with zip ties, grabbing an officer and pushing him against the wall, and later kicking open a door within the Capitol. The affidavit includes screen grabs from open source and security videos showing a man alleged to be Garcia engaged in these activities.

An unidentified tipster pointed investigators to Garcia, according to the affidavit. According to those same charging documents, Garcia acknowledged he was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, but denied involvement in any violence.