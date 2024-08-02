Wyoming man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Wyoming man was convicted of assaulting a police officer, among other charges, during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia says Douglas Harrington, age 69, of Bedford, was found guilty by U.S. District Chief Judge James E. Boasberg of two felonies and five misdemeanors. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 5.

Harrington arrived on the Capitol grounds wearing a cowboy hat, painter’s respirator mask, a military-style backpack, and carrying an American and Trump 2020 flags attached to a long metal flagpole, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He’s described as approaching a line of police around 3:42 p.m. and challenging them with provocative gestures, then using the bottom part of his flagpole to swiftly strike in the direction of one officer. The officer deployed chemical irritants at Harrington in response.

“Simultaneously, another rioter approached the police line near Harrington, and police officers concentrated their efforts to push the other rioter away,” the press release describes. “While the officers’ attention was directed at the other rioter, Harrington raised his flagpole to strike at the distracted officers. A police officer quickly intervened, moved towards Harrington, and extended a police baton. Harrington swung the flagpole at this officer, striking the officer near the left hand and wrist and on the helmet. Harrington continued to swing the flagpole towards the police line two more times before retreating into the crowd.”

Harrington also worked with other rioters to lift a large, opaque piece of material to block the view of officers on the police line. When officers pushed back the crowd, Harrington reportedly grabbed at an officer’s baton and tried to shove the officer by pushing his riot shield.

Harrington resisted officers’ attempts to remove him just before a curfew order went into effect.

He was arrested on Aug. 8, 2023 and released a week later, according to court documents.

Two years ago, a then-Cody resident and former Navy serviceman pleaded guilty to a single charge of demonstrating inside the Capitol. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he’ll pardon Jan. 6 rioters if re-elected. He has called the criminal cases against him politically motivated.