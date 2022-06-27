Abortion rights activist prepares for a new reality

A long time advocate for abortion rights in the state said she will be looking at a new strategy as Wyoming's abortion trigger law comes into play.

Pro-Choice Wyoming's Sharon Breitweiser said the first priority is to keep the abortion law from becoming more restrictive. It currently allows an abortion for rape, incest and the health of the mother. She said keeping that and fighting off other restrictions will be important.

"I like to try to be optimistic and hope this will be a wakeup call for people and perhaps a wake up call for many of the republican legislators that I personally don't believe are opposed to abortion," said Breitweiser.

She said there will also be another focus.

"We are going to be needing to do more to make sure that not only patients, but also health care providers know just what the resources are and where they can send and help people to try to continue to get the care they need and deserve," she said.

This includes making sure women know their reproductive care options both in Wyoming and elsewhere. That could include funding to help people get out of state care.