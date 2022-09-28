HumaNature Podcast
Latest Episodes
For her final episode as the host of HumaNature, Caroline has chosen an old favorite. Brian Corliss just wanted to quench his thirst. But on a snowmobile…
Curt Meyer was looking for adventure, so he took a job aboard a Japanese fishing trawler on the Bering Sea. But when a storm hit, the lack of a shared…
Natalie Warren and Ann Raiho paddled thousands of miles in a canoe from Minneapolis to the shores of the Hudson Bay. The journey tested their physical…
Manasseh Franklin wanted to make the melting of glaciers more real to people through her writing. So on an Alaskan rafting trip, she followed water to its…
When she became a mom, Andrea Sarubbi Fereshteh went from full speed ahead to a full stop. But then she found a place that showed her stillness is okay.
Sergio Avila Villegas always loved big cats. But his faith in his scientific research was shaken when he discovered its true cost.
Emily Pennington was super in love with her boyfriend. But a backpacking trip put that to the test.
Gayle Woodsum finally found a safe place in the remote Rocky Mountains. But when an oil rig moved in, she wondered how safe it was after all.
Marty Edwards wanted to go on a fun trip with his girlfriend. But Mother Nature had other plans.
A haunted shop. An interview with spirits. A protective force field. It’s the time of year when the shadows lengthen and we bring you stories that aren’t…