Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes - Phil Hilson - Echoes of Earth and History. Heart Mountain has a duel history of Ancient landslide and WWII Internment camp.

Biography - Phil Hilson is a retired professional violinist and orchestra teacher who has transformed his lifelong dedication to the arts into a celebrated photographic journey. Now based in Cody, Wyoming, he turns his lens toward the wild and the timeless — the soaring grace of hawks, the glow of distant nebulae, and the rugged drama of the American West.

About the Photo - Golden wildflowers ripple across the Wyoming plains like sunlight poured onto the land. Above them rises Heart Mountain — steadfast, commanding, unforgettable. It’s very summit is a monument to Earth’s power: a colossal block of ancient limestone that slid miles from the Absaroka volcanic plateau in what scientists consider the largest known landslide on land. An event so immense that it reshaped the very story of this mountain.

But Heart Mountain holds human history, too. In its imposing shadow once stood the Heart Mountain Relocation Center, where thousands of Japanese American citizens and immigrants — families, children, veterans — were forced to live behind barbed wire during World War II. Their lives uprooted, their freedom temporarily stolen, even as the mountain remained unchanged.

