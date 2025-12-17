© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes - Phil Hilson - Echoes of Earth and History. Heart Mountain has a duel history of Ancient landslide and WWII Internment camp.

Wyoming Public Radio
Published December 17, 2025 at 11:25 AM MST
Phil Hilson - Echoes of Earth and History. Heart Mountain has a duel history of Ancient landslide and WWII Internment camp.
Phil Hilson - Echoes of Earth and History. Heart Mountain has a duel history of Ancient landslide and WWII Internment camp.

Biography - Phil Hilson is a retired professional violinist and orchestra teacher who has transformed his lifelong dedication to the arts into a celebrated photographic journey. Now based in Cody, Wyoming, he turns his lens toward the wild and the timeless — the soaring grace of hawks, the glow of distant nebulae, and the rugged drama of the American West.

About the Photo - Golden wildflowers ripple across the Wyoming plains like sunlight poured onto the land. Above them rises Heart Mountain — steadfast, commanding, unforgettable. It’s very summit is a monument to Earth’s power: a colossal block of ancient limestone that slid miles from the Absaroka volcanic plateau in what scientists consider the largest known landslide on land. An event so immense that it reshaped the very story of this mountain.

But Heart Mountain holds human history, too. In its imposing shadow once stood the Heart Mountain Relocation Center, where thousands of Japanese American citizens and immigrants — families, children, veterans — were forced to live behind barbed wire during World War II. Their lives uprooted, their freedom temporarily stolen, even as the mountain remained unchanged.

Next Photo:
Tags
Photo Contest Wyoming 250
Related Stories