Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes - Adam Bowen - A quick embrace from some wild horses in the McCullough peaks range at last light.

Biography - Adam Bowen is a wildlife photographer who has been living in Cody, Wyoming, for the last 2 years, spending his days guiding in Yellowstone. Photography has always been a passion of his, and Wyoming has some of the greatest wildlife he’s ever seen.

About the photo - This photo was taken at the McCullough Peaks Wild Horse Management Area just outside of Cody. He had spent countless hours trying to photograph these wild horses from the “Red Point Band”, and on this particular evening, all the stars had aligned for a great shot!

History - Horses have a deep history in Wyoming, initially introduced by Spanish explorers in the 1500s and spreading rapidly through Indigenous trade networks, which drastically changed Plains cultures. Today, Wyoming is also known for its wild horse populations, which are descendants of these early Spanish horses and those released or escaped from ranches and trails over the centuries. The state is home to several BLM herd management areas and cultural symbols, like the legendary bucking horse Steamboat, have become icons of Wyoming’s identity.

