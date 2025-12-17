Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes Holly Sandefer - Desert Exhale

Holly Sandefer - Desert Exhale

Biography - In the vast Wyoming sky, pink hues slip through a window’s reflection on the prairie, a gentle exhale of the day, a simple reminder to breathe, and a hopeful whisper that tomorrow is another new beginning.

About the Photo - Holly’s photograph, “Desert Exhale,” was taken in Pinedale, WY, on a peaceful fall evening. She had ventured out to soak in the colors and breathe in the fresh autumn air. As the sun was slowly setting, Holly noticed a striking reflection in the window of a small building nestled in the prairie, with the Wind River Range standing in the background. The contrast in colors caught her eye and made her stop and stare in awe.

History - The Wind River Range’s history spans deep time, from billion-year-old granite formation and uplift during the Laramide Orogeny (65-50 million years ago) that shaped its dramatic peaks, to its rich Indigenous history with ancestral Mountain Shoshone (Tukudika) presence, petroglyphs, and role as a resource area, followed by exploration by trappers and later settlers. The highest peak in Wyoming is Gannett Peak, standing at 13,804 feet (4,207 meters) in the Wind River Range, located within the Bridger-Teton National Forest and on the Continental Divide

