2025 Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes!

Enter the Wyoming Public Media 2025 Photo Contest (September 1-30)!

Wyoming Public Media invites Wyomingites to get out and take photos they think reflect Wyoming’s history, while sharing their stories in the process.

Post your Wyoming photos below for a chance to have your snapshot featured on the Wyoming Public Media website, note cards, and other media at the station. Merely type in your picture’s caption, historical context, your name, and e-mail address.

To submit, please read the Photo Contest rules and then click at the end of the rules page, beginning September 1, 2025.

You’re welcome to post photos that portray the rich history of settlers and Indigenous communities, illustrating the importance of their contributions to Wyoming culture and national heritage. Photos may also portray Wyoming’s natural beauty in its nationally known parks and monuments established in the 19th century.

Once your photo has been posted, viewers of this Wyoming Public Media website can vote for their favorite. The top 12 choices will be featured on the Wyoming Public Media web page and exhibits. The Grand Prize will be chosen out of these top 12 for this year’s note cards. Each person can only vote once for one photo.

Please read the Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest Rules before submitting your photo entry, beginning September 1, 2025.

