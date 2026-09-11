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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Flags to fly half staff, with remembrances across the state for 9/11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:15 AM MDT
Three American flags fly at half-staff in front of a tan brick building.
John Sonderman
/
Flickr

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon ordered flags to half staff today for the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He also encouraged a nationwide moment of silence at 6:46 a.m., which is the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

Wyoming State Parks is offering first responders free entrance to all state parks, historic sites and recreation areas today as part of its Parks for Patriots initiative. The free entrance does not apply to reservations, and all other applicable fees, including camping, electricity and rentals, will still apply.

Several towns across the state are hosting 9/11 remembrances throughout the day. Many local fire departments and other first responders are hosting stair or hill climbs, where participants climb a certain number of times in honor of fallen emergency workers.

Three thousand people, including more than 400 first responders, lost their lives when al-Qaeda members hijacked four commercial planes. Two hit the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City.
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Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel