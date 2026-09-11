Flags to fly half staff, with remembrances across the state for 9/11

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon ordered flags to half staff today for the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He also encouraged a nationwide moment of silence at 6:46 a.m., which is the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

Wyoming State Parks is offering first responders free entrance to all state parks, historic sites and recreation areas today as part of its Parks for Patriots initiative. The free entrance does not apply to reservations, and all other applicable fees, including camping, electricity and rentals, will still apply.

Several towns across the state are hosting 9/11 remembrances throughout the day . Many local fire departments and other first responders are hosting stair or hill climbs, where participants climb a certain number of times in honor of fallen emergency workers.

Three thousand people, including more than 400 first responders, lost their lives when al-Qaeda members hijacked four commercial planes. Two hit the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City.