Vandalism at Heart Mountain landmark and on state land sparks asks for info

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Heart Mountain

Four separate incidents of vandalism have left the historic hospital at the Heart Mountain National Historic Landmark damaged.

The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation said the most recent incident occurred late on Nov. 13, with others happening over the past two months.

“Intruders broke a window and tore away protective plywood from three doors, causing harm to the original historic door frames,” the foundation said in a press release. “Earlier incidents have included graffiti as well as damage to exterior board siding, doors, and windows.”

Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation

“These structures are deeply personal to those of us whose families were imprisoned here during World War II,” Executive Director Aura Sunada Newlin, who is a descendant of Heart Mountain incarcerees, wrote. “Our board member Kathy Saito Yuille was born in that hospital. Board Chair Shirley Ann Higuchi’s mother had her appendix removed in that hospital. Board member Sam Mihara’s grandfather died in that hospital due to negligent care. We are grateful to the Park County Sherriff’s Office for increasing their monitoring of the area. We have now installed our own security cameras, and we are sending out this plea to local community members to help us dissuade youth from desecrating what, for us, is a sacred site.”

The foundation has been working with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to purchase the buildings and transfer responsibility for their care from the federal government to the Foundation. Once that transfer is secured, it plans to improve security and turn the buildings into a permanent exhibit dedicated to life and death at Heart Mountain, where 14,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated between 1942 and 1945.

The organization encourages anyone with information to contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be submitted on the office’s website or sent to tips@parkcountysheriff-wy.gov.

Archaeological site

Separately, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking for tips about an artifact looting and vandalism incident at an archaeological site outside Dubois that happened last month.

The agency isn’t offering many details to avoid drawing more attention to the specific area. An anonymous donor is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for more information about the incident that results in a conviction.

“Looting not only strips the land of irreplaceable history, it jeopardizes the privilege of public access to these areas for everyone,” said Jason Hunter, Lander Regional Wildlife Supervisor. “These lands are owned by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and are open to unlimited public access for much of the year. It is the Department’s responsibility to safeguard them for future generations.”