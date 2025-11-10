Some of West Laramie near I-80 evacuated due to vegetation fire

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Law enforcement and fire crews are responding to a grass fire in the area of the Love’s truck stop and Super 8 near Exit 310 on Interstate 80. I-80 westbound is closed. Power has been shut off to most of West Laramie.

As a precaution, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation for the area east of I-80 and west of the Laramie River to the north of Curtis Street.

Law enforcement is going door-to-door to notify residents and assist with evacuations, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office .

Albany County Fairgrounds has opened as an evacuation center at 3510 S 3rd St.

Albany County, WY Emergency Management / Facebook Evacuation map for parts of west Laramie on Nov. 10, 2025. Evacuation Ordered for the Area East of I-80 and West of the Laramie River to the North of Curtis Street, Laramie, WY.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.