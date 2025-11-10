© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Some of West Laramie near I-80 evacuated due to vegetation fire

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published November 10, 2025 at 6:43 PM MST
Grass fire in west Laramie on Nov. 10, 2025.
Albany County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
Grass fire in west Laramie on Nov. 10, 2025.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Law enforcement and fire crews are responding to a grass fire in the area of the Love’s truck stop and Super 8 near Exit 310 on Interstate 80. I-80 westbound is closed. Power has been shut off to most of West Laramie.

As a precaution, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation for the area east of I-80 and west of the Laramie River to the north of Curtis Street.

Law enforcement is going door-to-door to notify residents and assist with evacuations, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Albany County Fairgrounds has opened as an evacuation center at 3510 S 3rd St.

Evacuation map for parts of west Laramie on Nov. 10, 2025. Evacuation Ordered for the Area East of I-80 and West of the Laramie River to the North of Curtis Street, Laramie, WY.
Albany County, WY Emergency Management
/
Facebook
Evacuation map for parts of west Laramie on Nov. 10, 2025. Evacuation Ordered for the Area East of I-80 and West of the Laramie River to the North of Curtis Street, Laramie, WY.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check the Albany County, WY Emergency Management Facebook page for the most up to date information.
Tags
News fireLaramieEvacuation
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska