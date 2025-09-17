© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Solo hiker injured after startling a bear in Yellowstone

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:42 PM MDT
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A bear injured a man in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 16. A 29-year-old male was hiking solo near Yellowstone Lake when he surprised a bear and it acted out in defense.

The Turbid Lake Trail is closed until further notice. Staff are clearing hikers from the area. The last human-bear injury in the park was in May 2021 when a grizzly injured a solo hiker in the Mammoth Hot Springs area.

The hiker thought it was a black bear; however, officials say location, size and behavior suggest it may have been a grizzly bear. If they can get DNA, staff will confirm the species. The park won’t take any action against the bear since it was a defensive reaction.

Staff reminds visitors to bring bear spray and to not hike at dawn or dusk or at night when bears are most active.
News Yellowstone National Parkbear sprayYellowstone Lake
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
