Solo hiker injured after startling a bear in Yellowstone

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A bear injured a man in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 16. A 29-year-old male was hiking solo near Yellowstone Lake when he surprised a bear and it acted out in defense.

The Turbid Lake Trail is closed until further notice. Staff are clearing hikers from the area. The last human-bear injury in the park was in May 2021 when a grizzly injured a solo hiker in the Mammoth Hot Springs area.

The hiker thought it was a black bear; however, officials say location, size and behavior suggest it may have been a grizzly bear. If they can get DNA, staff will confirm the species. The park won’t take any action against the bear since it was a defensive reaction.

Staff reminds visitors to bring bear spray and to not hike at dawn or dusk or at night when bears are most active.

