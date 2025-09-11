Charlie Kirk was launched in part by Teton County friends

Charlie Kirk was 18 when he met Teton County’s Foster Friess.

The major Republican donor later reported back to his wife, Lynn, that he had met a “wise young man who wanted to save America,” she said in a statement emailed to Jackson Hole Community Radio. “Foster knew then that Charlie would move the culture and change history … and he did!”

Lynn wrote on her website that Foster and their son, Steve , met Kirk in 2011 and Foster quickly wrote a check to help start Turning Point USA , a nonprofit that leads the conservative movement among young people in high schools and on campuses of colleges and universities. Foster later told a crowd in Jackson that it was Kirk's first $10,000 check , according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

The families remained close, according to former Teton County GOP Chair Mary Martin. Kirk later bought Foster’s desk, Martin said, a symbol of the pair's mutual respect.

Kirk became a sought-after speaker. He emceed a dinner at the 2020 Wyoming Republican Party convention. He returned to Jackson in 2023 as the keynote for the local GOP fundraiser at Teton Village’s Four Seasons.

“He had such a sincere willingness to be able to encourage conservatives to speak their truth,” Martin said.

Kirk was 31 when he was fatally shot in Utah on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University. As of Thursday morning, the shooter is still at-large and a manhunt is underway .

Kirk made his name diving headfirst into political tension and roiling the left. Reuters reports that Kirk had a history of making anti-Islamic statements. NPR reports Kirk spread falsehoods about the “2020 election, vaccines, transgender people and demographic change.”

Turning Point USA had its fingerprints in Jackson’s nonpartisan town council race in 2020.

Turning Point Action, Turning Point USA’s 501(c)(4) political action group, paid for mailers supporting Jim Rooks, Michael Kudar and Devon Viehman for town council. Other mailers attacked then-mayor Pete Muldoon and then-vice-mayor Hailey Morton Levinson. Rooks, Kudar and Viehman all said at the time they were surprised to be the subject of Turning Point Action's support.

Some Jacksonites also received robocalls and texts from Turning Point Action in 2020 that erroneously stated the town council was discussing defunding the police department, according to the News & Guide. The negative mailers included some false statements about town council actions to raise their own pay. The messaging had the same firebrand style Kirk spearheaded nationwide.

Martin remembers the free speech advocate was heckled at a Teton County GOP fundraiser two years ago. He handled it well, she said.

“He demonstrated [in] a profoundly grace-filled way how we can maintain our composure and our attitude and speak truth into an attack in a way that respected everybody,” she said.

Just hours after news broke of the assassination, a small crowd gathered for a vigil in Jackson.

Julian Hass, secretary for the Teton County Democratic Party, was among the first to arrive.

“It's tragic and terrible,” Hass said. “Murdering someone doesn't make an idea go away.”

Jacksonite Bea Jones organized the vigil. The singer-songwriter draped an American flag over her music stand before a crowd of about a dozen, including some tourists and several Teton County GOP leaders.

The practiced performer was visibly anxious as she spoke about Kirk while taking her guitar out of its case. While not an overtly political person herself, Jones said she was heartbroken to hear the news about Kirk’s killing and felt she had to do something.

Before she started to sing, she gave a short speech under the antler arches.

“I wanted to just come out here and gather us today and to stand in love,” she said. “I think all of us here are bound by love, and I think that means something.”

Wyoming politicians across the aisle rushed to condemn the violence this week. That included Wyoming Democrats.

“Any form of violence is an abhorrent stain on our practice of democracy. America was and is built on the idea that we are free to express our positions on policy and politics, without fear of violence,” Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Lucas Fralick said in a statement.

Wyoming’s Congressional delegation, state legislators, Secretary of State Chuck Gray and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder also issued statements condemning political violence.

Gov. Mark Gordon ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Sept. 14 to honor Kirk’s memory. This is in accordance with an order from President Trump .

"I and all of Wyoming condemn today’s tragic killing of Charlie Kirk. Mr. Kirk leaves behind a wife and two beautiful children,” Gordon said in a statement. “Our country's greatness is founded in the rights guaranteed to us in the Constitution. As citizens, we must take this moment to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our ability to speak openly on our views without fear. Political violence must never be tolerated. We as a nation are diminished because of this senseless act."

Senate Pres. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) also issued a statement.

“I am devastated by the tragic and disgusting assassination of my friend, Charlie Kirk,” Biteman wrote. “I’ve known Charlie since before his rise to prominence—a salt-of-the-earth man with a beautiful family, driven by an unwavering commitment to his beliefs. My heart aches for his loved ones, his wife and two beautiful children, and my prayers are with them during this unimaginable loss. This act of political violence is a wound to our nation, and we must stand united against such hatred. Let us honor Charlie’s memory by fostering respectful dialogue over division, and peace over violence.”

