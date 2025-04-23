Hageman to hold in-person town halls again, starting in Buffalo and Dayton

Wyoming’s lone Representative is holding in-person town halls again. This comes about a month after Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) announced she was going to hold only virtual town halls.

At the time, Hageman said her decision came from recent incidents at public town halls in Laramie and Wheatland . She cited consistent and sustained disruptions in Laramie and said her staff experienced a physical confrontation with an attendant at her Wheatland town hall.

However, Platte County Sheriff David Russell told Wyoming Public Radio (WPR) on April 23 there was no physical confrontation between a woman and Hageman’s staff because his officers intervened before that could happen. Russell said there are no charges filed related to the incident.

Hageman also said her Cheyenne home was involved in a swatting incident. The United States Capitol Police is investigating the incident and told WPR the investigation is ongoing.

“Anytime a Member of Congress is the victim of a “swatting” incident, we work closely with our local and federal law enforcement partners. To protect ongoing investigations and to minimize the risk of copy-cats, we cannot provide more details at this time,” wrote the U.S. Capitol Police in response to WPR’s request for updates on the incident.

Swatting is when someone calls in a false police report to draw an armed law enforcement response. These incidents can be dangerous and even deadly for the residents of the targeted home or building.

Two of Hageman’s town halls will take place this week in Buffalo and Dayton. But in order to attend, one must register and be granted entry. The sign-up requires a name, address and email. Hageman hasn’t required registration for previous town halls.

The Buffalo event will be held at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. on April 24. You can register here .