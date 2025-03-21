Hageman’s recent town hall tour saw a mix of reactions

U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) held multiple town halls over the past couple of days as the Trump administration faced backlash for its dramatic cuts aimed at reshaping the executive branch of the federal government. Wyoming Public Radio attended town halls in Laramie and Wheatland. The atmosphere and attendance differed between the two town halls, but Democratic and Republican attendees focused on similar topics.

Laramie

Jordan Uplinger Protesters outside City Hall awaiting Hageman's arrival

Some Laramie folk gathered two hours earlier than Hageman’s scheduled appearance. Townspeople and local Democrats organized a small protest in front of the Laramie City Hall. Protestors held signs reading “Funding Cuts Kill” and “Science Saves Lives”. A few speeches were given, including one by Lucas Fraley, the national committeeman for the Wyoming Democrats, attempting to rally voters for the next midterm elections. Other speakers asked everyone to remain civil and respectful in the face of their opponents. After the speeches, protesters marched over to the civic center.

Formerly a high school, now frequently used as a community center, the Laramie Cvic Center hallways began filling up 45 minutes before the start of the town hall. Once the auditorium was opened it was filled to its max. The majority of police in attendance spent their time working the doors to an already packed room.

When Hageman entered the auditorium the reaction was mixed. Supporters clapped and cheered but the boos overtook the crowd. Throughout the town hall, young adults, yelled "You're literally lying!” and “Fascist!”.

“I wanna ask you, are you scared, are you getting those emails, do you know what DOGE (Department of Governmental Efficiency) is doing?” asked one woman from the crowd.

“Yes, I’m aware of what DOGE is doing and no, I’m not afraid. Next question,” replied Hageman.

Jordan Uplinger Younger Laramie residents were extremely vocal about their concerns

Hagemen continued answering questions regarding Elon Musk, DOGE, the war in Gaza and the LGBTQ community.

“This person wants to know how I’ll protect non-binary and trans-people in the state of Wyoming,” Hagamen said. “I don’t even know what that means. Next question.”

A former federal worker who said she was recently fired asked how Hageman would continue helping Wyoming farmers if federal programs and funding are cut for drought and disaster relief.

“Trump's plans to cut these programs and the people who administer them coupled with the tariffs will decimate Wyoming farms and rural communities. What are you doing about it?” she asked. “I disagree,” said Hagamen. “I was just visiting with someone last night who's a sheep rancher down by Baggs and how they're being decimated by the New Zealand lamb that is coming into our country. So when you talk about these things, first of all, you're talking in generalities. I haven’t seen it and I don't think that we will see it.”

The back and forth continued, as those in attendance asked questions they had prepared beforehand. Hagemen answered, usually to the crowd's general dissatisfaction.

Jordan Uplinger Hageman attempts to hear a question over the crowd

One man asked about Pres. Trump and his treatment of judges.

“Our judicial branch is another check on power, yet just yesterday the Trump administration defied a federal court order and is now calling for the judge to be impeached. Are you comfortable with having so much international power to the president, including any future Presidents?”

“Gonna depend on the facts,” replied Hagamen. “ What I find so interesting now… is over the years I have been pointing out that the executive branch has become all powerful and that we have given way too much power to this executive agency and unelected bureaucrats.”

“Then do something!” one woman shouted from the balcony as others chimed in with yells and boos.

Ultimately Hageman left 10 minutes early with a smile on her face. The crowd split between people applauding her willingness to show up, and others who threw their hands at the stage before leaving disappointed.

Elizabeth Butler, a cattle rancher who frequents between Laramie and Douglas said Hagemen “missed the mark”.

“To tell us to just suck it up when the tariffs might be hard…I felt like she didn't answer this in the way that she should have for this place that is just so built on the back of agriculture,” said Butler.

Jessica Evans who lives in Laramie but is from Rock Springs said that Hageman revealed where her interest lies “I don't think it's with her constituents. I think it's with the executive branch that she said she didn't support and then changed her mind and said she supported it.”

Wheatland

Jordan Uplinger Hageman's Wheatland town hall saw a very different crowd compared to Laramie

Hageman appeared for a town hall in Wheatland the next evening. The crowd was slightly smaller but filled the Wheatland High School auditorium to its max.

No protests were held prior, no signs were brought, and the police were far more relaxed as they mostly talked amongst themselves and town locals.

Here, Hageman faced questions about the management of wild horses in the state, potential cuts to social security, Medicaid and Medicare, Veteran Affairs offices and Veterans health, as well as coal energy. Elon Musk once again brought some controversy.

“We have an unelected billionaire,“ said one woman in the crowd, before being interrupted by boos and shouting. The majority were directed at the woman asking the question.

“You can tell me it’s an audit,” said the same woman to Hageman, referencing Elon Musk’s review of government programs and agencies through DOGE.

“It is an audit,” replied Hageman. “First of all, the idea of people attacking Elon because he's an unelected employee of the federal government is extremely rich to me when I have been fighting unelected bureaucrats for 25 years.”

“But not now?” said a man nearby. But his shouts were drowned out by overwhelming applause for Hageman and DOGE.

Jordan Uplinger Hageman had far more supporters in Wheatland

While defending Musk’s cut, Hageman said, “Every single one of those programs are fraudulent because they do nothing to advance the policies of the United States of America.” The crowd responded with cheers.

None of the attendees that Wyoming Public Radio approached wanted to be recorded. Most people said she answered their questions. One veteran was happy to hear Hageman directly ask him to contact her office for help. Another woman, on her way out, noted the debate and shouts may have prevented older members from talking directly with their elected representative.

One woman traveled from Sheridan to question Hageman about DOGE and meals-on-wheels. She described herself as a “Simpson-era” republican referring to the late U.S. Senator Al Simpson. She said the Republican party had lost its way.

