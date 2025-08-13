Team Conrad or Jeremiah? How 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' enraptured and divided audiences
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is one of the shows this season that’s on everyone’s minds. The love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin and the Fisher brothers, brooding Conrad and carefree Jeremiah, has the internet divided.
The show is back for a third and final season, and host Robin Young speaks with showrunner and creator Jenny Han about why the drama has captured so many.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
