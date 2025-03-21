Yellowstone sees second busiest year on record

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park was just shy of breaking a visitation record last year.

With 4.7 million visitors the park was about 116,000 visitors short of the busiest year on record. The highest visitation year was in 2021 when close to 5 million people visited Yellowstone.

Spring plowing is underway and most roads are closed to regular vehicles as the park prepares for another summer season.

The North Entrance at Gardiner to Cooke City, Montana is open year round. The rest of the entrances are planned to open beginning mid-April through May.

The East Entrance in Cody is scheduled to open on May 2.