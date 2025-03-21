© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone sees second busiest year on record

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published March 21, 2025 at 2:25 PM MDT
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park was just shy of breaking a visitation record last year.

With 4.7 million visitors the park was about 116,000 visitors short of the busiest year on record. The highest visitation year was in 2021 when close to 5 million people visited Yellowstone.

Spring plowing is underway and most roads are closed to regular vehicles as the park prepares for another summer season.

The North Entrance at Gardiner to Cooke City, Montana is open year round. The rest of the entrances are planned to open beginning mid-April through May.

The East Entrance in Cody is scheduled to open on May 2.
Tags
News Yellowstone National Parktourism
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
