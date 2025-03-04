© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Private school voucher bill includes pre-K tuition for low-income families

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published March 4, 2025 at 8:53 AM MST
The floor of a legislative body.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
The Wyoming Senate during Week 2 of the 68th Legislature's general session.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

If Gov. Mark Gordon signs House Bill 199 into law, the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship it creates will reimburse families for private school tuition with state dollars.

Wyoming already has a voucher program. But the new bill raises the payout and opens the program to every family, regardless of how much the parents earn.

The current program includes funding for pre-K tuition, but lawmakers disagreed this session about whether that should continue. The House passed a version with no pre-K. The Senate passed a version with universal pre-K.

After a lengthy negotiation, the chambers agreed to a middle position.

The voucher program will provide $7,000 for pre-K tuition to a family making less than 250% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that would be an annual household income of about $80,000.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Ocean Andrew (R-Laramie). As it advanced through the Legislature, opponents raised concerns about the program’s oversight and funding, as well as the separation of church and state, given that public money will wind up paying for tuition at some private religious schools.
