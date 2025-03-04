Private school voucher bill includes pre-K tuition for low-income families

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

If Gov. Mark Gordon signs House Bill 199 into law, the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship it creates will reimburse families for private school tuition with state dollars.

Wyoming already has a voucher program . But the new bill raises the payout and opens the program to every family, regardless of how much the parents earn.

The current program includes funding for pre-K tuition, but lawmakers disagreed this session about whether that should continue. The House passed a version with no pre-K. The Senate passed a version with universal pre-K.

After a lengthy negotiation , the chambers agreed to a middle position.

The voucher program will provide $7,000 for pre-K tuition to a family making less than 250% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that would be an annual household income of about $80,000.