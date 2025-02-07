New cookbook project looks to build community through food

A new effort to create a community cookbook in Laramie kicked off with the new year.

The dream came to Laramie Cookbook Project founder MaryGrace Bedwell on a cold December night when she was sharing a meal with her friends. While the original idea was to create a cookbook from the recipes of those around her, it grew into the concept of highlighting the culinary and artistic creativity that exists within the Laramie community.

Bedwell originally planned on collecting 25 to 30 local recipes, combining each one with a local artist to illustrate the finished product. However, since its start in early January, public interest has grown and Bedwell is looking at increasing the original concept to encompass all of those interested in participating.

“ It was just a way for me to be able to celebrate the community that I live in, that I give my heart to, and that I choose to stay in, and recognize all the talent and diversity and passion that does exist here,” said Bedwell.

Steve Buissinne / Public Domain Pictures

Bedwell is also looking for volunteers to submit and test recipes and artists to illustrate the book. Those who offer to test and rate the recipes will also help decide which recipes end up in the final edition of the cookbook. Every recipe included in the cookbook will also feature a small statement meant to highlight the individual or family that submitted it.

“ To me, what will be successful for this project will be representing the diversity that we have in this community, both in who shows up to our events and who submits recipes,” said Bedwell.

She’s planning to make the project a reality with community support - for the recipes, but also for funding. Bedwell hosted the first of several community dinners for a suggested donation of $10 in late January to raise awareness of the project and start fundraising. She’s also working with local businesses and community organizations to secure funding. The money raised will go toward the costs of printing and binding the book and to fairly compensate participating artists.

Bedwell believes community is more important now than ever, and that a collective and supportive environment can be best fostered around a table full of food. Her vision for the project is representing those that work to create and maintain the Laramie community and highlighting the unique culture and lifestyle that comes from living in Wyoming's windy plains.

“ The whole point of this is that anybody can feel comfortable coming to eat and we're welcoming everybody around the table,” said Bedwell.