Beartooth Highway leading to Yellowstone will close for winter Oct. 15

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

This weekend is the last to drive the scenic Beartooth Highway. It goes between Red Lodge, Montana and Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast entrance near Cooke City.

This year the highway closes for the season on Oct. 15. It typically closes in mid-October with winter weather conditions atop the nearly 11,000 foot pass. This year it’s closing a few days later than last year.

The highway closed temporarily in September after a snowstorm.

People can still drive from the Northeast Entrance to Cody via the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway until early November, depending on the weather.

