Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Beartooth Highway leading to Yellowstone will close for winter Oct. 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:14 PM MDT
Photo of snow covering the road on the Beartooth Highway
NPS / Pat Krause
Crews plow through six feet of snow on the Beartooth Highway from a recent storm.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

This weekend is the last to drive the scenic Beartooth Highway. It goes between Red Lodge, Montana and Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast entrance near Cooke City.

This year the highway closes for the season on Oct. 15. It typically closes in mid-October with winter weather conditions atop the nearly 11,000 foot pass. This year it’s closing a few days later than last year.

The highway closed temporarily in September after a snowstorm.

People can still drive from the Northeast Entrance to Cody via the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway until early November, depending on the weather.
Tags
News Yellowstone National ParkBeartooth PassCody
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

