One dead in Yellowstone after gunfire exchange with law enforcement rangers

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A person is dead after a gunfire exchange with law enforcement rangers in Yellowstone National Park on July 4. The park says there are no active threats to the public.

One officer was injured but is in stable condition and is being treated at a nearby regional hospital, according to a park press release Thursday.

The encounter started late Wednesday night through the morning of July 4. Later Wednesday, rangers responded to a report of an individual with a firearm making threats in Canyon Village. When the rangers tried to make contact with the individual, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the individual.

Yellowstone is not releasing the name of the deceased at this time. An area around Canyon Lodge complex remained closed Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation with support from National Park Service special agents.