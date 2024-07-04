© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

One dead in Yellowstone after gunfire exchange with law enforcement rangers

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published July 4, 2024 at 12:36 PM MDT
The sign for Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A person is dead after a gunfire exchange with law enforcement rangers in Yellowstone National Park on July 4. The park says there are no active threats to the public.

One officer was injured but is in stable condition and is being treated at a nearby regional hospital, according to a park press release Thursday.

The encounter started late Wednesday night through the morning of July 4. Later Wednesday, rangers responded to a report of an individual with a firearm making threats in Canyon Village. When the rangers tried to make contact with the individual, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the individual.

Yellowstone is not releasing the name of the deceased at this time. An area around Canyon Lodge complex remained closed Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation with support from National Park Service special agents.
Tags
News Yellowstone National Parkshootingpolice shootingFBI
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Content