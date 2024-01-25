© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Bobbi Barrasso dies after two year battle with brain cancer

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published January 25, 2024 at 11:14 AM MST
Bobbi Barrasso
John Barrasso - United States Senator - Wyoming
Bobbi Barrasso

Wyoming U.S. Senator John Barrasso announced Thursday that his wife, Bobbi, has passed away. She battled with brain cancer the last two years.

In a statement announcing her passing, Barrasso wrote, “After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.”

The couple met in Casper and were married in 2008. They have three children together. Both were previously married.

Bobbi died of glioblastoma, an aggressive and malignant brain tumor.
