Last remaining Grand Canyon flood victim identified as a Wyoming man

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The remains of the last missing person after last month’s deadly flash floods in the Grand Canyon were found last week. They’ve been identified as a Wyoming man.

The Associated Press reports his wife, Carrie Smith, confirmed the death of Timothy Allen Smith, a pilot from Star Valley. Smith and two friends were on a multi-day hiking, fishing and camping trip when flooding swept through the Grand Canyon. The two friends’ remains were found earlier.

Carrie posted on Facebook that Tim was doing something he loved with his friends, and the impact their lives had on others is still being shown to their families daily.