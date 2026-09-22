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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Last remaining Grand Canyon flood victim identified as a Wyoming man

Wyoming Public Radio
Published September 22, 2026 at 3:16 PM MDT
A muddy river cuts through towering canyon walls.
Daniel Cruz Valle
/
Flickr

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The remains of the last missing person after last month’s deadly flash floods in the Grand Canyon were found last week. They’ve been identified as a Wyoming man.

The Associated Press reports his wife, Carrie Smith, confirmed the death of Timothy Allen Smith, a pilot from Star Valley. Smith and two friends were on a multi-day hiking, fishing and camping trip when flooding swept through the Grand Canyon. The two friends’ remains were found earlier.

Carrie posted on Facebook that Tim was doing something he loved with his friends, and the impact their lives had on others is still being shown to their families daily.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy RecreationGrand Canyon
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