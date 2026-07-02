350-mile off-road vehicle caravan makes its way from Evanston to Cheyenne

In celebration of America's 250th, a group of motorized recreationists are trekking from Evanston to Cheyenne, covering about 350 miles.

"It's kind of a logistical chess game, to say the least. How can we make this work? How can we make it as user-friendly as possible?" said Forrest Kamminga, Wyoming State Trails Program manager.

The event was initially proposed by Sweetwater County Sen. Stacy Jones and developed in collaboration with the Wyoming State Trails Program and the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, Southwest Wyoming Off-road Trails, the Wyoming Trails Alliance, and the Sweetwater Snowpokes Snowmobile and ATV Club.

With all support vehicles, the caravan will have 60 machines in total.

The trip is a chance to highlight a lesser-known side of the state, with most traffic coming through having their eyes set on Yellowstone and Jackson.

"I see this as a great way to showcase southern Wyoming and the beauty it has, and what kind of potential it has for tourism," said Kamminga.

The trip will be broken up into four days, starting in Evanston with overnight stops in Rock Springs, Saratoga and Laramie, then ending the journey on the 4th of July in Cheyenne with America 250 celebrations.

But the plan isn't for this to just be a one-time experience.

"At the end of the day, we hope to be able to publish this route for people to enjoy for years to come," said Kamminga.

Wyotech will also be providing tech support along the way, in case of any issues with the machines.

The group left Evanston on Wednesday morning.