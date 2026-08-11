Navigating the Skies and Ice #620: William M. Bowlin Papers

Commander William M. Bowlin was one of the U.S. Navy's first aviators. He played a crucial role in the success of Admiral Richard E. Byrd's second Antarctic expedition from 1933 to 1935. He was Byrd's personal navigator.

Facing hazardous arctic conditions, Bowlin took vital navigational sights and skillfully controlled the plane despite the extreme danger of ice accumulating on the wings.

His actions earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross, a rare peacetime award for heroism. He was also awarded a Congressional medal for scientific exploration.

The partnership between Bowlin and Byrd highlights their shared passion for aviation and exploration. Together they pushed the boundaries of human endurance and scientific discovery in one of the world's harshest environments.

Discover more about Commander Bowlin's achievements and collaboration with Admiral Byrd at UW's American Heritage Center