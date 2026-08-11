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Archives On The Air

Navigating the Skies and Ice #620: William M. Bowlin Papers

Published August 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Stamp of the Byrd Antarctic Expedition II. Box 1, William M. Bowlin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Stamp of the Byrd Antarctic Expedition II. Box 1, William M. Bowlin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
William M. Bowlin’s Continuous Service Certificate for 1935 and 1936, noting his presentation of the Distinguished Flying Cross for serving with the Byrd Antarctic Expedition II. Box 1, William M. Bowlin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Navigating the Skies and Ice - WIlliam M. Bowlin Papers image2.jpg
William M. Bowlin’s Continuous Service Certificate for 1935 and 1936, noting his presentation of the Distinguished Flying Cross for serving with the Byrd Antarctic Expedition II. Box 1, William M. Bowlin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Radiogram from the Byrd Antarctic Expedition to Bill Bowlin, October 2, 1934. Box 1, William M. Bowlin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Navigating the Skies and Ice - William M. Bowlin Papers image3.jpg
Radiogram from the Byrd Antarctic Expedition to Bill Bowlin, October 2, 1934. Box 1, William M. Bowlin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Commander William M. Bowlin was one of the U.S. Navy's first aviators. He played a crucial role in the success of Admiral Richard E. Byrd's second Antarctic expedition from 1933 to 1935. He was Byrd's personal navigator.

Facing hazardous arctic conditions, Bowlin took vital navigational sights and skillfully controlled the plane despite the extreme danger of ice accumulating on the wings.

His actions earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross, a rare peacetime award for heroism. He was also awarded a Congressional medal for scientific exploration.

The partnership between Bowlin and Byrd highlights their shared passion for aviation and exploration. Together they pushed the boundaries of human endurance and scientific discovery in one of the world's harshest environments.

Discover more about Commander Bowlin's achievements and collaboration with Admiral Byrd at UW's American Heritage Center

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