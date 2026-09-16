© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Officials predict normal potential for fire in September, thanks to more precipitation

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kai Edwards
Published September 16, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
A map showing the wildland fire potential for September. Parts of the country are red, meaning above average potential. Wyoming is white, meaning normal fire potential.
National Interagency Fire Center

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) released its September monthly seasonal outlook early this month, predicting “normal significant” fire potential across Wyoming. That might sound like a contradiction but normal doesn’t mean no fires will spark, just that officials aren’t expecting more large fires than usual. It is a step better than significant fire potential, which has been the case for parts of the state in last month’s report.

The forecast comes as the lightning-caused Moonshine Fire continues to grow outside of Wheatland, with more than 7,000 acres burned as of last Monday.

According to NIFC, in August eastern Wyoming saw above-average rainfall. Above average precipitation is predicted for parts of the rest of the state this fall too, which may help wildland firefighters.

“Precipitation during September, coupled with decreasing daylight, is usually effective at dramatically slowing wildfire activity,” NIFC said in a briefing.

But the agency said it may need to reevaluate its forecast if there’s less rain than normal. Increased rainfall also brings the potential for lightning storms, and NIFC reported that last month, fire activity was elevated in August due to a high volume of lightning.

NIFC attributes the strengthening El Niño as the outlook’s main climate driver. This year’s phenomenon is potentially going to be the strongest on record, according to models from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

Overall, El Niño may bring heavy precipitation and increased temperatures to some areas, while others will experience significant drought. It is unclear where Wyoming will land and whether the potential increase in precipitation will bring moisture and shorten Wyoming’s fire season.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy wildfiresdroughtU.S. Wildland Fire Service
Kai Edwards
Kai Edwards was born and raised here in Laramie and is currently a student at UW double majoring in Environment and Natural Resources and Journalism with a minor in painting. Before starting at UW, she took a gap year and worked on conservation crews across California. She also served on a wildland fire crew in Alaska, and through these experiences her initial interest in wildfire/climate reporting began. She is eager to offer her experience in the field to help tell meaningful stories about this beautiful state. Kai enjoys reading, being outside and oil painting in her free time and has been a supporter and listener of WPR her whole life.
See stories by Kai Edwards
Related Stories