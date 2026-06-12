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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone National Park sees more visitors than ever before in May

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ellis Iurilli-Hough
Published June 12, 2026 at 9:33 AM MDT
A man takes a picture of two women standing in front of an entrance sign with the words “Yellowstone National Park.”
National Park Service
Tourists take a picture at the North park entrance in Gardiner, MT.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, Yellowstone National Park, has its busiest May on record.

The National Park Service (NPS) says 570,272 people visited the park in May. That number is 20% higher than in May of 2021, which kicked off the busiest year on record with more than 4.8 million visitors. Yellowstone has seen more visitors this year to date, around 773,653 people, which is slightly higher than last year. This is typically the start of the park’s peak season. Other popular national parks, like Grand Teton and Yosemite, have also seen an uptick in visitation in May.

This year also marks the 250th Anniversary of American Independence celebrations. Yellowstone will be hosting many celebrations, which could draw crowds. Independence Day weekend will be free admission for Wyoming residents.

The growth in visitation comes at a time when Wyoming’s national parks face a combined $1.6 billion maintenance backlog. Pres. Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” has decreased the NPS budget by nearly $67 million since it was passed last year.

Yellowstone is due for upgrades to meet building codes, new wastewater systems, and more than 1,000 miles of trail work. With less funding, visitors have already experienced maintenance delays and staffing shortages.
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Natural Resources & Energy National Park ServiceYellowstoneWyoming 250Independence Dayfederal cuts
Ellis Iurilli-Hough
Hailing from Melrose, MA, Ellis Iurilli-Hough is a student at Connecticut College with a passion for journalism. He currently works at his school newspaper, where he serves as the Opinions Editor, and has experience covering local news for his city paper. A double major in Civic Literacy and Philosophy, he’s interested in a variety of topics, and enjoys reporting on politics, education, environment, and local events. He’s also an avid runner for his college’s cross country and track teams, reader, birder, traveler, outdoor enthusiast, and enjoyer of all things creative. In his short time at WPR, he hopes to leave a lasting impact on the people who read his stories, and the entire Wyoming community."
See stories by Ellis Iurilli-Hough
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