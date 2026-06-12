Yellowstone National Park sees more visitors than ever before in May

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, Yellowstone National Park, has its busiest May on record.

The National Park Service (NPS) says 570,272 people visited the park in May. That number is 20% higher than in May of 2021, which kicked off the busiest year on record with more than 4.8 million visitors. Yellowstone has seen more visitors this year to date, around 773,653 people, which is slightly higher than last year. This is typically the start of the park’s peak season. Other popular national parks, like Grand Teton and Yosemite, have also seen an uptick in visitation in May .

This year also marks the 250th Anniversary of American Independence celebrations . Yellowstone will be hosting many celebrations, which could draw crowds. Independence Day weekend will be free admission for Wyoming residents.

The growth in visitation comes at a time when Wyoming’s national parks face a combined $1.6 billion maintenance backlog . Pres. Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” has decreased the NPS budget by nearly $67 million since it was passed last year.