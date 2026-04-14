Large wildfire outlook for Wyoming increases amid dry conditions

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Forecasters with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) have updated their forecast from the one made just last month , predicting that Wyoming will have a higher chance of large wildfires in midsummer.

The southern part of the state especially ranks “above normal” for June and July.

In March, much of Wyoming saw temperatures five to 13 degrees above average, a trend that’s predicted to carry into summer. High winds also boosted the risk for brush fires to spread quickly, forcing evacuations.

Wyoming is currently facing moderate to severe drought . That, combined with higher forecasted temperatures, can indicate more numerous wildfires in the upcoming season.

Going into summer, most of Wyoming is predicted to see temperatures 30 to 60% above normal, with 40% below normal precipitation.

Wyoming has already seen several blazes this season, and fire restrictions are in place in 13 counties across the state.