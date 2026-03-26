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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Grand Teton National Park main road opens earlier than expected

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:54 PM MDT
A biker on the Park Road in April, 2025.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
/
KHOL
A biker on the Park Road in April, 2025.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Walkers, bikers and roller bladers can now take to the main road in Grand Teton National Park.

The park announced on March 25 that the 14-mile road is open to non-motorized vehicles about a week ahead of schedule. Cars are expected to be able to drive into the park for the season starting May 1.

Dogs are not allowed on trails in the park but are allowed on the park road, so long as they stay leashed and picked-up-after. Bears are active in the park and visitors are encouraged to keep their distance and carry bear spray. The Taggart Trailhead is closer to Jackson, but can get busy. Grand Teton encourages visitors to drive further north to Signal Mountain for more space.

Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose remains closed for the season and is slated to open on April 10.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Grand Teton National Parksummerbiking
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

sophia@jhcr.org
See stories by Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
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