Grand Teton seeks public input on pursuing Kelly employee housing

After Grand Teton National Park announced it set sights on expanding its employee housing, the hamlet of Kelly emerged as the front-runner for up to 12 units.

The private census-designated enclave in the park is tucked behind Blacktail Butte, with limited land to build. The park’s proposal is still in the early stages. Specifics, like what housing might look like and how large each home will be, are still a long way out.

Previously disturbed land on the outskirts of town became available after the owner died and deeded the private land to the park.

Not everyone in the community of less than 300 is on board, however.

That includes born-and-raised Kelly resident Sunny Hoover. While visiting her old stomping grounds, Kelly Elementary School, the 28-year-old expressed mixed-feelings at an open house co-hosted by the park and its foundation.

“Kelly is unique,” Hoover said. “There is character here, diversity, and a strong sense of place.”

She’s worried about the long-term community feel if the homes aren’t made to fit with what she sees as Kelly’s eclectic nature or its history of residents spending decades making a home there.

“These units are rentals,” Hoover added.

But others are more welcome.

Ruth Valsing has called Kelly home for four decades. The retired elementary school teacher, who once taught Hoover’s kindergarten class, thinks more park families would only add to the home of which she’s grown so fond.

“I could see their different interests as being a plus to the community,” Valsing said.

Others at the open house shared concerns about impacts to water and wildlife, which the park said it will research and take into consideration, should it move forward on building units in Kelly.

Ninety-five percent of Grand Teton’s employees live in housing provided by the park, either in Beaver Creek or Moose. Several at the open house said they wouldn’t be able to afford market-rentals in town with their current salaries.

As the park eyes ways to grow its housing stock, it calculated that it’s 16 units short of its goal to house full-time year-round employees.

Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins expects that reliance on park-provided housing will only grow in the next few years.

“Like almost every organization in Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park needs highly skilled, highly motivated people in order to be able to manage the park,” Jenkins said. “And people need places to live.”

The public can make comments online through March 30.

