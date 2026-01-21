A Sublette County cattle herd is under quarantine for brucellosis

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Sublette County cattle herd is being quarantined for brucellosis, a bacterial disease that can cause cattle to abort fetuses.

Routine annual testing identified brucellosis in the Sublette herd, according to a Jan. 20 Wyoming Livestock Board (WLSB) press release .

Another herd in Park County was previously placed under quarantine, as well.

Both counties are part of Wyoming’s Brucellosis Designated Surveillance Area (DSA), which requires beefed up surveillance and vaccination for the disease.

“Identification of brucellosis positive cattle is not uncommon within Wyoming’s DSA, where a brucellosis reservoir in wildlife occasionally spills over into cattle,” according to the WLSB press release.

It’s common for wildlife, like elk and bison, to carry brucellosis and pass it on to livestock through infected birthing fluids. In northwest Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park, which is home to wild elk and bison, carries that risk for surrounding ranchers. Additionally, there are 22 elk feedgrounds where elk congregate for the winter and are fed hay.

The bacterial disease causes abortion in cattle, elk and bison. It can also spread to humans as undulant fever, although it’s extremely rare in the U.S. According to the Wyoming Department of Health , human death from the disease is rare, occurring in less than 2% of cases.

People can contract the disease by coming in contact with infected animals or animal products, like unpasteurized milk or cheese. Symptoms can range from fever, sweats, malaise, anorexia, headache, muscle and joint pain, and fatigue, but can be treated with antibiotics. To minimize risk, one should wear rubber gloves when handling animal tissue and not consume undercooked meat or unpasteurized dairy products.

The Sublette and Park county cattle herds will remain under quarantine until they pass a series of tests showing they’re negative for brucellosis. In the meantime, movement of the cattle is restricted.